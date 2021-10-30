Tottenham vs Man United saw the Red Devils record a 3-0 over Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

United grabbed all three top quality goals through Cristiano Ronaldo, Edison Cavani and Marcus Rashford

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can now breathe a sigh of relief as he side travel to Italy to face Atalanta in the Champions League

Manchester United bounced back from an embarrassing defeat to Liverpool to record a deserved 3-0 victory over Tottenham.

United produced a better performance at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as Ole Gunnar Gunnar Solskjaer's job was saved with the convincing win.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Edison Cavani played upfront and delivered the goods as both players made their goals count for the Red Devils.

Ronaldo, Cavani, Rashford score for United in their 3-0 win over Tottenham in north London.

Summary of the game

It took United 39 minutes to get their noses in front as Bruno Fernandes' pass led to Ronaldo producing a world-class volley to make the score 1-0.

The six-time Ballon dÓr winner opened up his body and volleyed home from an acute angle with Hugo Lloris well beaten in goal.

The Portuguese had his second goal disallowed three minutes after the start of the second half after he was caught marginally offside in the build-up.

However, the 36-year-old produced another moment of magic as his well-timed pass gave Cavani the opening to slot the ball past Lloris to make it 2-0.

Ronaldo was substituted for Rashford and the England striker made his inclusion count four minutes from time.

The Englishman man lost his maker from a pass from Nemanja Matic as he put the ball behind Lloris to make it 3-0.

United move to fifth on the Premier League table as they prepare for their forthcoming Champions League clash with Atalanta.

Ronaldo turns peacemaker in Man United's dressing room after loss to Liverpool

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly keeping sanity in Man United's dressing room after their scandalous 5-0 loss to Liverpool at Old Trafford, The Sun.

Reports from Manchester Evening News claim Ronaldo has urged his teammates to focus on the match ahead at north London against Tottenham.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been given another chance to prove himself against Spurs or be kicked out as manager of the club.

The Norwegian boss and Red Devils players clashed in a meeting after the defeat to Reds as members of the squad aired their views.

