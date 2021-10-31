Solskjaer has heaped praise on Scott McTominay over his role in the midfield during Man United's victory at Tottenham

McTominay started in the middle of the park alongside Fred as United returned to winning ways

While it was Ronaldo who won the man of the match, Solskjaer has suggested McTominay deserves the accolades

Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has singled out Scott McTominay for praise after his side's 3-0 huge win over Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, October 30.

McTominay started in the middle of the park alongside Fred as United returned to winning ways.

Source: Getty Images

United used the London trip to bring their woeful run of form to a halt in a match that saw Cristiano Ronaldo score and assist.

The result was a perfect response to the Red Devils' worrying form that saw them suffer a 5-0 loss against rivals Liverpool last weekend.

Ronaldo was named the man of the match following his spectacular goal and brilliant play in the build-up to Edinson Cavani's effort in the second period of the match.

However, Solskjaer contends McTominay was his side's standout player, claiming the Scot was unplayable.

When asked about McTominay’s performance Solskjaer replied:

"Man of the match for me, by a mile"

"That’s the Scott we’ve seen a few times before. He’s had his injury, he’s had his operation this season, but today I thought he was absolutely brilliant," he added.

Solskjaer also heaped praise on Cavani who he drafted upfront alongside Ronaldo.

United's victory catapulted them to fifth on the log with 17 points and will be looking to build on the momentum when they take on Atalanta in the second leg of their Champions League.

After the Italy trip, the Old Trafford side will take on rivals Man City in their next domestic outing.

Cavani, Ronaldo shine for Man United

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani as they inspired Man United to a 3-0 thrilling win over Tottenham.

The two veteran strikers struck a brilliant combination to down Spurs as they helped United return to winning ways.

This was the first time the duo was starting together and never disappointed as Ronaldo set up Cavani for United's second goal.

