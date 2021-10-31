Arturo Vidal has often been mocked for his lavish lifestyle so he showed up to training in a FIAT Panda

The 34-year-old recently went viral after footage of him very drunk and falling out of a luxury sports car went viral

Vidal has now posted a video of himself arriving at Inter Milan training ground in a modest car to show he is not only about the flashy lifestyle

Inter Milan midfielder Arturo Vidal decided to show up to training in a FIAT Panda after receiving several backlashes for his partying lifestyle and sports cars.

The 34-year-old was recently in the news for the wrong reason after a video of him falling out of a luxury vehicle surfaced online.

Arturo Vidal arrives Inter Milan's training ground in a small FIAT Panda car. Photo: kingarturo23oficial (Instagram)

Source: UGC

Vidal has now posted a video of himself on his Instagram as he arrived at Inter Milan training ground in a modest car to show he is not only about the flashy lifestyle.

The Chilean international captioned the video: “Happy coming to training, as life has given me so many possibilities, but I am happy with the little things.”

Vidal and his Inter Milan teammates return to action on Sunday, October 31, when they face Udinese.

The Nerazzurri currently occupy third place in the table, with 21 points, seven points behind leaders Napoli and AC Milan.

Ex-Inter Milan director Marco Branca says Osimhen is worth €100m Bayern Munich are willing to pay for him

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a former sporting director at Italian club Inter Milan, Marco Branca, has disclosed that Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen is one of the best strikers currently.

The Napoli forward is being linked with several top clubs in Europe including Bayern Munich and Branca believes Osimhen will justify his pay.

Napoli made a staggering offer for the youngster in the summer of 2020 in a deal believed to be worth over 80 million euros – a club and African transfer record.

Despite several challenges, the Super Eagles forward notched-in ten goals in Italy last season, but he has been exceptional under new manager Luciano Spalletti.

And according to Branca, the 22-year-old has shown enough qualities that Napoli were right to sign him.

It has been no surprise that top European clubs have been linked with Napoli striker Victor Osimhen following his goalscoring form.

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are the latest among the top clubs battling to sign the Nigerian international.

According to reports from Spanish news media outlet AS, the German champions could offer €100million for the Super Eagles forward.

Source: Yen