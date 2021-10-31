The final week of October 2021 presented us with some exciting sports stories

Teen sensation Felix Afena Gyan was handed his serie A debut by Mourinho

Stephen Appiah met Abadi Pele and Asamoah Gyan also revealed interest in playing for Kotoko

The last week of the tenth month of the year 2021 ended with some captivating sports stories which were covered extensively by YEN.com.gh.

From new Ghana wonderkid Felix Afana Gyan making his Italian serie A debut and Mohammed Salisu's rise from grass to grace.

Two of former Black Stars captains Stephen Appiah and Abedi Pele met and Asamoah Gyan has also showed interest in playing for Asante Kotoko.

Weekly wrap: Afena-Gyan makes serie A debut, Gyan's Kotoko interest, Appiah meets Abedi and more.

YEN.com.gh looks at the five top stories of the week.

18-year-old Afena Gyan makes serie A debut for AS Roma

Ghanaian youngster, Felix Afena-Gyan was handed his serie A debut by AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho following his exploits with the youth team.

The teen sensation helped Roma from a goal down to beat Cagliari 2-1 at the Sardegna Stadium. Afena Gyan dedicated his first topflight game victory to his mother.

Mohammed Salisu's remarkable journey from Ghana to Southampton

Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu opened up for the first time on how his dream of playing in the English Premier League became a reality. In a feature with Southampton's media team, the player revealed how his mother tore his boots because he chose football over education.

Mohammed Salisu is one of the best defender in the Premier League this season and continues to excel with the St Mary's side.

Stephen Appiah meets Abedi Pele

Former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah spent some time with the legendary Abedi Pele at his residence within the week. The two payers from two different generations have played a huge part in Ghana's football history.

They spent time talking about their illustrious playing career.

Asamoah Gyan reiterates desire to play for Asante Kotoko

Legendary Black Stars forward Asamoah Gyan is not giving up on his dream pf playing for Kumasi Asante Kotoko. The 35-year-old, currently without a club, stated in an interview with Otwinoko TV, he would love to play for the Porcupine Warriors even if it is for a day.

Asamoah Gyan is yet to announce his next move after failing to extending his stay with Legon Cities.

Asamoah Gyan and Samuel Takyi were among bearers of the Queen's Baton

Sporting icons, Asamoah Gyan and Samuel Takyi held the Queen's Baton following it's arrival in Ghana. The Queen's Baton was in Ghana for three days as part of activities towards Birmingham 2022.

Other top celebrities including Kofi Kinata and Stonebuoy held the baton during it's relay in the West AFrican country.

