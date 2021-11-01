Sergio Aguero: Barcelona striker diagnosed with heart condition

Aguero has been diagnosed with an irregular heart beat after going down during the Alaves match

The striker is set to stay in hospital for a few more days to undergo further tests to determine the severity of the condition

Barcelona confirmed on Saturday that Aguero had gone to hospital for cardiac tests

Sergio Aguero has been diagnosed with a heart condition, barely 24 hours after he was forced off during the 1-1 draw against Alaves.

Sergio Aguero has been diagnosed with heart condition. Photo by Xavier Bonilla.

Source: Getty Images

Aguero was making his first start for Barcelona at the Nou Camp on Saturday, September 30, but had to go off after 41 minutes as he cited discomfort on his chest.

In worrying scenes, the Argentine was seen holding his chest before going down on the pitch. Thankfully, he was able to walk himself away from the action.

Barcelona would go on to disclose that their summer signing had undergone cardiac examination after the discomfort on the pitch and according to renown journalist Veronica Brunati of SPORT, Aguero was diagnosed with "cardiac arrhythmia".

This basically means Aguero has a heart rhythm disorder, something he was suffering from at the start of his career.

He is set to remain in hospital to find out the severity of the condition and whether he will be able to keep playing football.

Further reports indicate that despite the diagnosis, Aguero remains calm and confident that he will soon be back on the pitch.

Aguero left Manchester City last summer after a decade of service, going on to join Barcelona on a free transfer.

He had hoped to link up with good friend Lionel Messi but a salary cap saw Barcelona lose their talisman to Paris Saint Germain.

Throughout his career, Aguero has only struggled with muscle injuries primarily, and his heart condition only affected him very early in his football journey.

It makes sense that medics are taking the matter seriously, especially with what transpired with Inter Milan midfielder Christian Eriksen.

Eriksen unable to play in Serie A again

Inter Milan confirmed on Saturday that Christian Eriksen had no chance of playing in the Serie A again.

Eriksen sent the football world into panic back in June 2021 after he collapsed while in action for Denmark during the Euro 2020.

An ICD (implantable cardioverter-defibrillator) is understood to have been fitted on the former Tottenham ace to monitor the rhythm of his heart.

But according to the Italian FA rules, a player fitted with an ICD is not allowed to play in Serie A.

