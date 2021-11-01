The Ghana Premier League returned at the weekend after three months since the end of last season

Week One of the topflight league produced some interesting results

Champions Hearts were held as their rivals Kotoko began the campaign in a splendid way

The 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season began over the weekend after three months since the end of last season with some interesting results from match day one.

Champions, Hearts of Oak started the new campaign with a goalless draw in Accra as fierce rivals Kumasi Asante Kotoko produced a strong finish to beat Dreams FC.

YEN.com.gh looks at the results from the various match centers after the first week of the new season.

On Friday in Accra, newcomers Accra Lions were held at home by experienced Elmina Sharks. The Elmina-based club netted first through Hearts of Oak loanee, Michelle Sarpong. But last season's top scorer in the Division One, Rauf Salifu responded for Accra Lions.

On Saturday, it was a teenagers show, as Abdul Fatawu Isshaku gave Dreams FC the lead from an amazing individual display, but his performance was overshadowed by another teen, Isaac Oppong who need 15 minutes to create and score as Kotoko won 3-1.

The games continued on Sunday, newcomers Bibiani Gold Stars earned a historic victory in their first game in the Ghana Premier League, after Kingsford Boafo scored the winner in the second half.

It was a memorable return home for Augustine Okrah, who scored and assisted as Bechem United whitewashed Medeama 4-0 at the Nana Gyeabour Park. Emmanuel Avornyo scored twice on his debut with Francis Twene adding the other.

Hearts of Oak were frustrated by regional rivals Legon Cities at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Kumasi King Faisal kept it at the death to snatch the winner through Zubairu Ibrahim and at the Crosby Awuah Park, Aziz Dogo scored for Karela United to cancel Emmanuel Gyamfi's opener for Aduana Stars.

Ashantigold traveled to beat Eleven Wonders, courtesy an Eric Esso goal with David Abagna's last minute penalty helping RTU to a 1-1 draw against Great Olympics in Tamale.

