Andre Ayew was on target again for Al Sadd in Qatar as they beat Al Ahli

The Black Stars captain netted his seventh goal in nine games for the Qatari champions

Al Sadd maintain their 100% start to the Qatari Stars League

Andre Ayew is having a season to remember after bagging his seventh goal in eight games in the Qatari Stars League for Al Sadd as they beat Al Ahli.

The 31-year-old converted from the spot to earn the Wolves their eight successive win of the season, and maintain a firm grip of top spot.

The Black Stars captain in photos posted on Twitter, sighted by YEN.com.gh is seen celebrating his latest goal as Al Sadd chase another title.

Andre Ayew nets seventh goal of the season as Al Sadd silence Al Ahli in Qatar. SOURCE: Twitter/ @AyewAndre

Source: Twitter

Qatar forward Hassan Al Haydos broke the game's deadlock after 25 minutes, and that was the only goal not scored from the spot.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Algerian attacker, Baghdad Bounedjad doubled his side's lead in the second half from 12 yards but Al Ahli pulled one back through Nigerian attacker Patrick Friday Eze.

Andre Ayew restored the two goal advantage after converting from the spot in the 79 minute before Bounedjah completed the victory with his second in the 86th minute.

Ayew took to Twitter to express delight in the victory, urging his teammates to continue pushing for more success.

"Another three points, Alhamdulilah, we keep pushing," he wrote after the game.

Meanwhile, manager Xavi Hernandez, who has been linked with a move to Barcelona described the game as a difficult one.

“It was a tough game, and we got an important win. We took a 2-0 lead and then our performance went down, before Al-Ahli managed to score their goal from the penalty," he told the club's website.

“We reacted in a great way after that goal, and we succeeded in ending the game well and to win by scoring four goals," added Xavi.

Andre Ayew scores sixth goal of the season against Umm Salal

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Black Stars skipper, Andre Ayew, has scored his sixth goal of the Qatari Stars League after netting in Al Sadd's victory over Umm Salal on Tuesday, October 26, 2021.

The 31-year-old sealed victory for the Wolves with an outstanding strike to earn his side a 3-1 victory at the Saoud Bin Abdulrahman stadium.

In photos posted on Twitter by the club, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the in-form forward is seen celebrating his latest goal with his teammates.

Source: Yen.com.gh