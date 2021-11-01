Black Stars midfielder Baba Iddrisu scores his first goal in Spain for Real Mallorca

The midfielder netted his maiden goal as Mallorca played a 1-1 draw against Cardiz

Baba Iddrisu has been an important member of Real Mallorca since their return to the La Liga

Ghana midfield dynamo, Baba Iddrisu, scored his first ever La Liga goal for Real Mallorca as they were held at the Estadio Neuvo Mirandilla by Cadiz in Spain on Saturday.

The midfielder rose high to meet a corner kick before smashing home the game's opener in the 29th minute.

In photos posted on Twitter, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Black Stars midfielder fire home from close range.

Ghana midfielder Baba Iddrisu scores first La Liga goal for Real Mallorca against Cardiz. Twitter/ @LaLigaEN

However, a late penalty gave the hosts a point after Álvaro Negredo leveled in the 92nd minute.

The Ghana international lasted the entire minutes and was outstanding in the heart of midfield for the visitors.

Baba and Real Mallorca are enjoying a decent campaign so far, and the Reds are currently 12th on the La Liga table.

The 25-year-old has made 12 appearances for the club in La Liga this term and he is hoping they maintain their status in the topflight.

Baba Iddrisu moved to Spain in 2014, where he joined Leganes' youth side and then moved to Real Mallorca B the following season.

After two years with the youth team of Mallorca, he returned to Leganes, and then back to Mallorca again.

He moved to Barakaldo CF the following year but returned to sign a professional deal in 2018 with Real Mallorca.

He has since been a key player, twice helping them secure promotion to the La Liga in three seasons.

Andre Ayew scores his seventh goal of the season

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Andre Ayew is having a season to remember after bagging his seventh goal in eight games in the Qatari Stars League for Al Sadd as they beat Al Ahli.

The 31-year-old converted from the spot to earn the Wolves their eight successive win of the season, and maintain a firm grip of top spot.

The Black Stars captain in photos posted on Twitter, sighted by YEN.com.gh is seen celebrating his latest goal as Al Sadd chase another title.

