Vidal shows off expensive car collection but chooses small car as his favourite

Arturo Vidal owns a number of luxury cars and the Chilean will do anything to show them off to his followers in social media

The Inter Milan forward shared a photo where he posed with his Ferrari, Mercedes Benz Brabus and Fiat Panda

Vidal was earlier captured overturning his lavish Ferrari as the player will do anything to also party and groove

Former Barcelona star Arturo Vidal has taken to social media to show off his exotic car collection which also includes a mini-cooper.

The Chilean who currently plays for Italian club Inter Milan is one man who will stop at nothing in splashing cash of the latest cars.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vidal could be seen posing with his Ferrari, Mercedes Benz Brabus as well as a Fiat Panda.

Arturo Vidal in action for Inter. Photo: Mairo Cinquetti

Source: Getty Images

Football Italia earlier reported how a video was taken by some women on a balcony onto the street below, where Vidal’s high-powered red sports car was parked.

After posing with some fans for pictures, the player tried to get into the car, but ended up rolling over on the back of it with his legs in the air instead.

He eventually, with a little help, managed to manoeuvre himself into the passenger seat, albeit initially facing the wrong way.

Over the weekend, the 34-year-old decided to show up to training in a FIAT Panda after receiving several backlashes for his partying lifestyle and sports cars.

He posted a video of himself on his Instagram as he arrived at Inter Milan training ground in a modest car to show he is not only about the flashy lifestyle.

