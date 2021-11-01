Augustine Okrah has thanked fans of Bechem United for the reception he received after returning to his boyhood club

The striker returned to Bechem United after a tough time with Kumasi Asante Kotoko

Okrah shot to prominence during his first spell with the Hunters

Bechem United winger, Augustine Okrah has applauded fans of the club for the wonderful reception they gave him following his return to the Nana Gyeabour Park.

Okrah compared his return to that of Manchester United's superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, insisting not even the Portuguese got what he had.

In a post on Twitter, the former Al Hilal player described the feeling as surreal, thanking the Bechem United faithful.

Even Ronaldo didn't get this after he rejoined Man United - Augustine Okrah thanks Bechem United fans.

Augustine Okrah excelled on his second debut for Bechem United, scoring and providing two assists as they whitewashed Medeama SC on the opening day of the 2021/22 season.

The ex-Kotoko player was outdoored to fans of the club before the game started at the Nana Gyeabour Park.

Forward Emmanuel Avornyoh, another debutant opened the scoring before Francis Twene doubled the lead. Avornyoh added his second of the day and Augustine Okrah finished off a brilliant performance with a goal in the 89th minute.

"Thank you Bechem for this wonderful welcome given me today as we beat Medeama 4-0. Even C. Ronaldo didn't get this after he rejoined Man United: One goal, two assists and three points," an excited Okrah tweeted after the game.

"Next game is at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium. Wait for me, my other family members," he added.

Despite his oustanding display, he was beaten to the Most Valuable player by two-goal hero, Emmanuel Avornyoh.

Augustine Okrah won the Golden Boot and Most Valuable player in his first stint with Bechem United in 2014.

Source: Yen.com.gh