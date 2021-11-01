Sergio Ramos joined French club PSG during the summer, but the Spanish defender is yet to feature for the Ligue 1 side

Ramos’ last match dates back to May 5 when he was in action in Real Madrid’s 2-0 loss to Chelsea in the Champions League

Latest reports have it that the superstar could be allowed to leave as PSG are considering terminating his contract

French club Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly considering the option of letting Sergio Ramos go after the former Real Madrid defender is yet to feature for the club since his arrival in the summer, SportSkeeda reports.

Having spent more than 15 years in the Spanish capital, the Spaniard joined the Parisians on free transfer about four months ago.

He is expected to bolster the club’s defence which already has the likes of Marquinhos and Presnel Kipembe.

Sergio Ramos could be allowed to leave PSG. Photo: Franck Fife

Source: Getty Images

But Ramos is yet to make an appearance since joining the Ligue 1 outfit as he last played an official game back on May 5 when Real Madrid lost 2-0 to Chelsea in a Champions League fixture.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

It was gathered that the 35-year-old had complained of tendon irritation after that match and he was out of action until July, AS reports.

Ramos later suffered calf injuries and has been out of action until today with PSG pondering on terminating his contract.

According to French media outlet Le Parisien (via Marca), PSG are seriously considering terminating Ramos' contract. They believe his injury issues are a stumbling block. If these fitness issues recur, the French giants feel parting ways with the Spaniard may no longer be a 'dystopian scenario'.

La Liga president blasts PSG over over-aged players

Meanwhile, La Liga president Javier Tebas has stated that French club Paris Saint-Germain is as dangerous as the Super League after the Ligue 1 outfit signed Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos.

Tebas branded the French team as the “league of legends” due to the age of both players who left Spanish football during the summer.

The former Barcelona captain Lionel Messi who is 34 years old will earn £53million a year, while ex-Real Madrid defender Ramos, 35, will receive more than £10m a season.

Ronaldo discusses PSG’s Champions League chances

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Brazilian legend Ronaldo de Lima has stated that although French giants Paris Saint-German have a formidable squad, the Champions League.

According to the former Real Madrid forward, having a great squad is not a major criteria for winning Europe’s elite competition.

In his comments, the president of Spanish club Real Valladolid looked back to his time with Real Madrid as evidence that a strong squad on paper will not necessarily translate into winning Europe's most desired prize.

Source: Yen.com.gh