Portuguese gaffer Nuno Santo has been fired at Premier League side Tottenham after poor performance

Tottenham chiefs announced their decision on Monday morning, November 1, as they are now searching for new manager

Embarrassing home defeat against Manchester United made Tottenham to sack Nuno Santo as Conte may be his replacement

Four months after being appointed as gaffer, Premier League campaigners Tottenham have announced the sacking of manager Nuno Espírito Santo who was thrown out after defeat against Manchester United.

The Portuguese tactician was not the only one affected by the latest decision coming from Tottenham's management as all the coaching staff were also asked to leave their posts.

Things have not been rosy so far this season for Tottenham as the likes of Harry Kane and Dele Alli have not been clicking in all games.

After 10 games played so far this season in the Premier League, Tottenham have already lost five encounters and are occupying eighth position on the table which the board are not happy with.

According to the report on UK Sun and Sky Sports, Spurs chiefs decided to have an emergency meeting after their defeat against Manchester United before making the latest decision.

Who are the scorers for Manchester United?

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the first goal for Manchester United in the 39th minute before Edinson Cavani doubled the lead in the 64th minute as Marcus Rashford netted the third in the 86th minute.

Who are Spurs chiefs considering as new coach?

As things stand, Tottenham chiefs are said to be considering hiring former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte as new gaffer as the Italian has been out of job since leaving Inter Milan.

