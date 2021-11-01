Jose Mourinho on Sunday, October 31, suffered his first managerial home defeat in Serie A as Roma lost against AC Milan

The former Chelsea and Manchester United gaffer was not happy and stormed out of post match after the encounter

Mourinho stated clearly that he won't talk much about the game so as not to be punished by authorities in charge of Serie A

Jose Mourinho who is the manager of Roma was on Sunday, October 31, angry with the home defeat his wards suffered against AC Milan in Serie A and he refused to perform full post match interview.

Sunday's defeat against AC Milan was Jose Mourinho's first ever home loss in his Serie A managerial career and the former Manchester United gaffer was disappointed with the officiating

AS Roma players started the match impressively, but their moment of enjoyment on the pitch only lasted for 15 minutes before AC Milan found their rhythm.

Roma coach Jose Mourinho in action. Photo by Silvia Lore

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored the first goal for AC Milan in the 25th minute sending the home fans into absolute silence in the tough encounter.

And did AS Roma restore parity before end of first half?

Roma players tried all their best looking for equalizer after conceding the first goal against AC Milan, but the visitors took the lead into the dressing room.

And on resumption, the visitors continued to press hard and were rewarded with a penalty in the 57th minute which was scored by Franck Kessie.

Italian winger Stephan El Shaarawy pulled one back for AS Roma at the death, but Jose Mourinho and his wards were unable to get the equalizer as Milan won 2-1.

According to the report on GOAL and Marca, Jose Mourinho out of annoyance stormed away from media duties after the defeat.

Jose Mourinho's reaction

“Compliments to Milan. I don’t want to say anything else, because otherwise I won’t be on the touchline next week.

“I am angry at the lack of respect shown to the Roma fans. We did not play well, but we left everything on the pitch. We have that respect, others do not, and that angers me. That is all.”

