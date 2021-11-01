Lionel Messi is not pleased with the recent comments by Barcelona president Joan Laporta as the Argentine feels disrespected

The 34-year-old PSG player reiterated that he wanted to continue at Barcelona, as that was also the desire of his family members

Laporta had claimed that he wanted Leo Messi to remain with the Catalan club even if it was to play for free

Former Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has described comments by Barcelona president Joan Laporta as hurtful, saying he did not like what the Catalan boss said.

Messi spent his entire professional career with the Spanish club until last summer when he was forced to leave due to financial constraints, Mirror reports.

The Argentine’s contract renewal came at a time the club were heavily in debt as reports claim the La Liga club were owing over £1bn after they recorded a loss of £409m for last season.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner could not renew his contract and had no choice than to bid emotional farewell to the club before moving to Paris Saint-Germain for free.

Barcelona are witnessing a major transitional period following Messi’s departure and now Laporta has fired manager Ronald Koeman.

Laporta earlier stated that he did everything to ensure Messi stays at the club and wished he could play for free.

But Messi has now responded. The Argentine told Spanish newspaper Sport via Yahoo:

"The truth is that, as I explained when I left, I did everything possible to stay.

"I was never asked to play for free. I was asked to pay my salary with fifty percent. I did that without any problem. That's how I wanted to help Barcelona.

"It was my and my family's desire to stay in Barcelona. The president's words were really not okay. They hurt me.

"It felt like Laporta took the ball from me but then didn't know what to do with it. He just didn't have to say those things. Now people may think I've caused doubt. I don't deserve that."

