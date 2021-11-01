Several Ghanaian players from the past and present ply their trades abroad

Very few end up playing together at the same club abroad

YEN looks at Ghanaian players that have been teammates at their clubs

Ghanaian players are spread across the globe and ply their trades for different clubs abroad, and in the past some have been fortunate to play together at the same club.

In the past, the West African country has seen compatriots play for the same club, with Sulley Muntari and Kevin Prince Boateng examples during their time at Portsmouth and AC Milan.

YEN.com.gh looks at some of the famous Ghanaian players to have played for the same club.

Michael Essien and Christian Atsu (Chelsea)

Christian Atsu joined Chelsea in the final season of legendary Blues midfielder Michael Essien at the London club. The pair enjoyed pre-season together but were both sent on loan, with Atsu joining Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem as Essien played for Real Madrid.

Unfortunately, the pair did not play a competitive game together.

Sulley Muntari and K.P Boateng ( Portsmouth and AC Milan)

Munrati and K.P Boateng are more than just teammates, they were more like brothers from different mothers. They were both part of the Portsmouth team than won the FA Cup in 2009 and they met again in Italy, when they wore the Red and Black of AC Milan.

Their unbreakable bond was shown when they ganged up against Black Stars official at the 2014 World Cup.

Andy Yiadom and Baba Rahman (Reading FC)

Currently, they occupy the right and left back roles at the senior national team. They have been playing these position for the Black Stars since 2019 but just before the start of the new season, Baba Rahman joined Andy Yiadom Reading FC in the English championship.

Ibrahim Tanko and Mallam Yahaya (Borussia Dortmund)

Not many would have known about this pair because their time together was in the 90's in the German Bundesliga. The duo featured for Borussia Dortmund, and were pioneers of Ghanaian players in the Bundesliga.

Mohammed Kudus and Kamaldeen Sulemana (FC Nordsjaelland)

The present and future of the Black Stars lie in these two young stars. Groomed from the same academy in Ghana, they went on to play together at FC Nordsjaelland in Denmark, where they carved a niche for themselves, earning them moves to Holland and France.

