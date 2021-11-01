Aubameyang Shows Off Expensive Ferrari Worth GHC16.2m As Photo Goes Viral

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has taken to social media to share his adorable Ferrari as he posed while lying down on it

The Arsenal striker was impressive for his club in their last Premier League game beating Leicester City 2-0

Despite starting the ongoing Premier League season unimpressive, Arsenal have bounced back and are currently 6th on the table

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who is an African footballer playing for Premier League side Arsenal has posted adorable photo of himself posing on his stunning Ferrari worth massive N1.1billion.

The Gabon international is one of the richest African players considering the money he has made since he started playing professional football and what he makes currently at Arsenal.

According to the latest photo posted by the striker on his official page, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang can be spotted lying down on the bonnet of his Ferrari while making a call.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in action for Premier League side Arsenal. Photo by David Price

Source: Getty Images

This heartwarming photo posted by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang comes two days after the Gabonese and his teammates at Arsenal defeated Leicester City 2-0 in Premier League tie.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Who are the scorers for Arsenal?

Arsenal started the Premier League encounter impressively and they waited until the 5th minute before netting the first goal through Gabriel.

Leicester City players tried all their best to restore parity after conceding the first goal, but Arsenal's defence was too strong for Brendan Rodgers' men to break.

Emile Rowe scored the second goal for Arsenal in the 18th minute as Mikel Arteta and his wards took a 2-goal lead in the dressing room at half time break.

There was no goal scored in the second half as Arsenal held on for an incredible away win in the Premier League.

Leicester City vs Arsenal: Gabriel, Smith-Rowie Score in Gunners 2-0 Win

Earlier, YEN.com.gh had reported how Arsenal continued their revival in the Premier League following their hard-earned 2-0 win over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

The Gunners scored two first-half goals through Gabriel and Emile Smith-Rowie to fifth on the league standings after losing their first three games of the season.

It took just five minutes for Gabriel to score a header from a Bukayo Saka’s corner-kick to put Mikel Arteta’s side in the lead.

The lead was doubled by England youngster Emile-Rowie who fired home the second to make it 2-0 for the London side in the 18th minute.

From that point of the game, the Foxes controlled the match as Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale produced a man-of-the-match performance to keep a clean sheet.

Source: Yen Newspaper