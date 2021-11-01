Lionel Messi has expressed his willingness to work for Barcelona at administrative level when he hangs up his boots

The Argentine international was forced to leave the Camp Nou in the summer before joining Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner is yet to register his first league goal of the season but has netted three in the Champions League

Lionel Messi has revealed that he will be making a return to Barcelona after his playing career is over, Mirror.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner sensationally left the Camp Nou last season to join French side Paris Saint-Germain.

And the Argentine superstar has opened up about helping the club work as their technical secretary in the future.

Lionel Messi has revealed he would love to work for Barcelona after drawing thecurtains in his career. Photo by John Berry

The 35-year-old spent over 20 years at Barca and played nearly 17 seasons playing at top-flight level and winning many trophies.

What Messi said

Messi revealed to Spanish news media outlet Sport about rejoining his former team at administrative level.

"Yes. I always said that I would love to be able to help the club.

"I would love to be a technical secretary at some point. I don't know if it will be at Barcelona or not. Or if it will be elsewhere.

"If there is a possibility, I would like to contribute again in what I can because it is the club that I love and I would love for it to continue to be good, to continue growing and to continue being one of the best in the world."

Messi verbally attack Laporta

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Former Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has described comments by Barcelona president Joan Laporta as hurtful, saying he did not like what the Catalan boss said.

Messi spent his entire professional career with the Spanish club until last summer when he was forced to leave due to financial constraints, Mirror reports.

The Argentine’s contract renewal came at a time the club were heavily in debt as reports claim the La Liga club were owing over £1bn after they recorded a loss of £409m for last season.

PSG could terminate Sergio Ramos contract

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that French club Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly considering the option of letting Sergio Ramos go after the former Real Madrid defender is yet to feature for the club since his arrival in the summer.

Having spent more than 15 years in the Spanish capital, the Spaniard joined the Parisians on free transfer about four months ago.

But Ramos is yet to make an appearance since joining the Ligue 1 outfit as he last played an official game back on May 5 when Real Madrid lost 2-0 to Chelsea in a Champions League fixture.

