Thomas Tuchel sends Nuno Espirito special message after Tottenham sacking

Thomas Tuchel noted it was not "nice to hear" about the dismissal of Nuno Espirito at Tottenham

Nuno was handed marching orders after he led Spurs to a 3-0 defeat against Man United

Antonio Conte is thought to be in the frame to succeed the Portuguese

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has sent Nuno Espirito a message of support following his dismissal at Tottenham Hotspur.

Espirito was shown the door on Monday, November 1, barely four months after he was appointed to the role by the north London club.

The Portuguese boss was drafted in as a permanent successor to fellow countryman Jose Mourinho who had been sacked at the time.

However, despite helping Spurs kick off their campaign on a bright note, a string of poor results in recent weeks left the club with no choice but to show Nuno the door.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was the last manager the ex-Wolves tactician faced, with their weekend meeting ending in a defeat.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani and Marcus Rashford scored a goal apiece to condemn the north Londoners into a comprehensive defeat.

Tuchel has now sent his message of support to Nuno, admitting it was not "nice to hear" one of his colleagues had been dismissed.

"I got the news today that one of my colleagues got sacked which is not good news and never nice to hear," the German tactician said.

And when asked about the imminent appointment of Antonio Conte as Tottenham's new boss, Tuchel said:

"But you will understand that I will never comment on other clubs’ decisions on coaches and I will not take part in any speculation and give comments on that."

Ole speaks on Nuno sacking

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has promised to get in touch with sacked Tottenham Hotspur manager, Nuno Espirito.

“It’s never nice to see good men lose their jobs and he’s been working hard. I don’t know what the situation has been so can’t say too much," Solskjaer said.

“But as a colleague you are never happy when that happens. You try to get in touch and tell them your feelings," he added.

