Andre Ayew follows father's footsteps, equals record at Al Sadd

Andre Ayew has matched his father's record at Qatari club Al Sadd

The 31-year-old's seventh goal in the Qatari league sets him at par with the legendary Abedi Pele

Andre Ayew joined Al Sadd in the summer transfer window after leaving Swansea City

Ghana captain, Andre Ayew has equaled the legendary Abedi Pele's long standing record at Qatari side Al Sadd after netting his seventh goal for the club.

Ayew joined his father's former club in the summer transfer window after ending his stay in Europe, where he last played for Swansea City.

In a post on Twitter by data sports journalist, Owuraku Ampofo, it was revealed the Black Stars captain is now in the league of his father.

Abedi Pele played for Al Sadd in the 1982/83 season, where he scored seven goals in eight matches for the Wolves.

His son, Andre Ayew has also scored the same number of goals in the same number of matches in the Qatari Stars League since joining the club.

Andre Ayew scored his seventh goal in the 4-1 thrashing of Al Ahli by the Qatari champions.

The captain of Ghana's senior national team has in the past stated he wants to continue hos father's legacy.

“It’s also a club which I have a personal history with due to my father. I followed the club when I was young because my father always followed the club’s results. It wasn’t a surprise for me, I was very happy and proud, but I had to take some time to make the decision, because I had a few offers from the Gulf and from Europe, so I had to take time to make the right decision," he told Al Sadd SC.

Andre Ayew scores his seventh goal in Qatar

Earlier. YEN.com.gh reported that, Andre Ayew is having a season to remember after bagging his seventh goal in eight games in the Qatari Stars League for Al Sadd as they beat Al Ahli.

The 31-year-old converted from the spot to earn the Wolves their eight successive win of the season, and maintain a firm grip of top spot.

The Black Stars captain in photos posted on Twitter, sighted by YEN.com.gh is seen celebrating his latest goal as Al Sadd chase another title.

