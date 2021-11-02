Rodri has chased his educational dreams even though he is a regular under Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola

The Spaniard has now bagged a degree in Business Administration and Management at the prestigious Castellon University

He used the lockdown period to study hard and had his oral examination a few days after Spain's Euro 2020 opener

Manchester City ace Rodrigo Hernandez has stunned the cub fans by completing his degree in Business Administration and Management.

SPORTbible are reporting that the Spaniard earlier enrolled at Castellon University to study a Business Studies and Economics course during his time at Spanish club Villarreal.

His career progressed and he moved to Premier League club Manchester City, but that did not stop him from pursuing his educational dreams even though he was a regular under Pep Guardiola.

Rodri bags degree in Business Administration and Management. Photo: Visionhaus

Source: Getty Images

Rodri believes education is the key, and he quickly used the lockdown period to study hard and had his oral examination a few days after Spain's Euro 2020 opener with Sweden in the summer.

In the same year that he won the Premier League for the first time, he is at the very end of his degree.

The former Atletico Madrid man told Manchester City's official website.

“I am finished. I just have to do a last essay, a small essay, but all the subjects, the big essay at the end is done.

“It was tough work, but at the end it was nice.

“You have time for everything. Of course, it is a very demanding profession as a footballer because it demands you not only playing, training and the games, it is also the rest and the care you have to take about yourself.

“Imagine you come back to your home at three o’clock so you have all the afternoon free. You can do many other things.

“Of course, you cannot follow the rhythm of the other students but with patience, with dedication you can do it.”

Rashford bags doctorate degree

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has been awarded a doctorate degree by the University of Manchester for helping fight poverty and his sporting achievements.

The 23-year-old joins the likes of legends Alex Ferguson and Bobby Charlton, making him the youngest person to receive the honour.

The Manchester-born star gave free meals to hundreds of thousands of school children during the coronavirus pandemic and he was well celebrated.

