Lionel Messi is expected to miss Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League game against RB Leipzig on Wednesday night, October 3

The Argentine footballer got minor injury in his side's League win over Lille and was substituted in the second half

Paris Saint-Germain are currently topping Group A in the Champions League with seven points and a win in next game will give them knockout ticket

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly received a major blow ahead of their trip to Germany where they will face RB Leipzig in Champions League tie as Lionel Messi has been ruled out of the game.

After three games played so far in the Champions League group stages, Paris Saint-Germain are currently topping their group with seven points and they have not lost any game.

Lionel Messi in action for Paris Saint-Germain. Photo By Tnani Badreddine

According to the latest development on Sportskeeda who are citing journalist Saber Desfarges, they claimed that Lionel Messi will not travel with the Paris Saint-Germain squad to Germany.

What is the reason given?

Lionel Messi started for Paris Saint-Germain in their last game against Lille where they won 2-1, but the Argentine was substituted in the second half and was replaced with Icardi.

Mauricio Pochettino who is the gaffer of Paris Saint-Germain claimed that he had to substitute Lionel Messi as a precautionary measure.

How many goals has Lionel Messi scored for PSG in UCL?

Although Lionel Messi is yet to score any goal in the League, but the Argentine has been superb for PSG in the Champions League netting three goals so far.

Paris Saint-Germain are expected not to miss Lionel Messi much in their Wednesday's encounter against Leipzig as they have the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Meanwhile, RB Leipzig have lost their first three games in the Champions League and they will want to seek redemption this time around in front if their fans.

