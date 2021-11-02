Lionel Messi was spotted standing for some seconds when his team launched an attack during their league game against Lille

The 34-year-old was substituted during Paris Saint-Germain's 2-1 win over their rivals at Parc des Princes

Fans on social media were divided over Messi's form for the Parisians as he is yet to score his first league goal this season

Lionel Messi was caught on camera standing mute for 20 seconds during Paris Saint-Germain's 2-1 win over Lille over the weekend, The Sun.

The Argentine star was substituted in the second half as the six-time Ballon d'Or winner was holding his hamstring.

The 34-year-old is yet to score his first league for the club but has registered three strikes in the Champions League for the Parisians.

Lionel Messi was spotted standing still for 20 seconds during PSG's tie with Lille. Photo by Franck Fiffe

Fans opinion over Messi standing still during game against Lille

Fans were concerned with Messi condition while standing still for a while as they attacked the forward on Twitter.

One fan said:

"The guy is not happy, I can understand, but this attitude is immature and unprofessional and that is not understandable from a player like him."

A second added:

"Messi just watching while Neymar fighting for dear life yall saying Neymar playing bad when Messi looks like he's walking on the beach."

However, many fans stood up to the defence of Messi claiming that it was his style of play since his days at Barcelona.

A fan stated:

"Messi has always played like this. Anyone who’s only now noticing has only seen highlight reels before."

Another commented:

"Guys, you are allowed to see that with simple football eyes. At all time, his position is excellent: no opponent, not too close from the partners, in an area where his finishing is clinical - why to move?"

A third added:

"He always does it for the first 10 minutes analysing the game."

Messi reveals plans to return to Barcelona

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Lionel Messi has revealed that he will be making a return to Barcelona after his playing career is over, Mirror.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner sensationally left the Camp Nou last season to join French side Paris Saint-Germain.

And the Argentine superstar has opened up about helping the club work as their technical secretary in the future.

The 35-year-old spent over 20 years at Barca and played nearly 17 seasons playing at top-flight level and winning many trophies.

Source: Yen.com.gh