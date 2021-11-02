Ghana's Frank Acheampong rated among top 3 fastest wingers on FIFA 22

China-based Ghanaian winger Frank Acheampong has been named in the fastest wingers on FIFA 22

The Shenzen FC winger is behind only Adama Traore and Vinicius Jnr

Frank Acheampong has been in stupendous form for Shenzen this season

Ghana winger, Frank Acheampong has been rated the third fastest left winger on FIFA 22 by Radio Times.

The China-based winger is only behind Wolverhampton Wanderer forward Adama Traore and Real Madrid's Vinicius Jnr.

In a post spotted on Radio Times, the Ghana winger has been rated with a pace 94, overall speed 77, potential 77, and a value of £10 million.

Ghana's Frank Acheampong rated among top 3 fastest winger on FIFA 22. SOURCE: Twitter/ @okeboquansah @realmadriden @Wolves

Source: Twitter

"We’ve pulled together a little list of players that have really high pace stats, even though their overall rating might stop them from appearing in any ‘best of’ lists. If it’s pure pace that you’re after, these are some very speedy wingers that would do a fine job for your Career Mode team," wrote Times Radio.

The list of their top three fastest wingers can be seen below:

Adama Traore – RW, pace 96, overall 78, potential 81, age 25, price £16.5 million

Vinicius Jr – LW, pace 95, overall 80, potential 90, age 21, price £52 million

Frank Acheampong – LW, pace 94, overall 77, potential 77, age 27, price £10 million

Frank Acheampong has been in devastating form for Shenzen FC in the Chinese Super League and he is also captain of the club.

His performances earned him a call up to the Black Stars during coach C.K Akonnor's era but missed because of personal issues.

Acheampong was a member of the Black Stars team that reached the final of the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon and Equatorial Guinea.

