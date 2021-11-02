Robert Mensah, a talented Ghanaian goalkeeper died when he was only 32 years old at Tema Community 7

The superstar who was considered Africa's best goalkeeper at the time lost his life after a conflict at a drinking bar

He was known for the famous hat he wore during matches and how he sometimes read newspapers to mock opposing teams

On November 2, 1971, exactly 50 years ago, Ghana was thrown into a deep state of mourning following the sudden death of a 32-year-old sportsman named Robert Mensah.

The Guardian, in a publication from 2008 indicates that the brilliant Ghanaian footballer died after an incident at an Akpeteshie bar during an altercation with a 31-year-old electrician called Isaac Melfah.

Isaac had stabbed the famous Ghanaian superstar with a broken bottle after which Robert, the victim, spent a few days in pain at the hospital before finally giving up the ghost.

Robert Mensah, a legendary Ghanaian goalkeeper Photo credit: Ghanaianmuseum.com

Source: Twitter

Robert Mensah was at the very peak of his career at the time this happened as he was declared the second-best African player that same year at the awards ceremony.

Robert Mensah's legacy

He was known for his famous cap which he wore during every match and was the best African goalkeeper at the time who could even be seen reading newspapers during a match to mock his opponents.

Mensah was largely controversial in Ghanaian football and would mock opposition players by reading a newspaper whilst goal-tending.

Robert Mensah Stadium in Cape Coast was named after the legendary Ghanaian goalkeeper and songs were composed to caution people against alcohol shortly after his death.

Baba Yara, another player Ghana lost in his prime

On May 5, 1969, Ghana lost an outstanding football star called Baba Yara at the age of 33 after he suffered a terrible accident.

As YEN.com.gh reported previously, Baba Yara was once a great player for Asante Kotoko and was known as the ‘King of Wingers’.

A big tragedy befell Baba's team, Republikans, on March 24, 1963.

After they played Volta Heroes at Kpando and won by 5-0, they got involved in a serious accident on their return journey.

