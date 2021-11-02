Rio Ferdinand has called criticisms aimed at his former Man United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo as Blasphemous

The ex-England international believes the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has proven himself beyond reasonable since his arrival in the summer

Ronaldo scored and assisted in the Red Devils' 3-0 win over Tottenham which led to the sacking of Nuno Espirito Santo

Rio Ferdinand has leapt to the defence of Cristiano Ronaldo after critics aimed dig at the Portuguese superstar, Mirror.

The five-time Ballon d'Or produced another five-star display for Man United during their 3-0 win over Tottenham.

The 36-year-old has now scored seven goals in ten matches since rejoining the Red Devils from Juventus in the summer.

Rio Ferdinand slams those criticizing Man United star Cristiano Ronaldo. Photo by Mathew Peters

Four of those goals have come in the Premier League and he netted three in the Champions League including the important strikes against Villarreal and Atalanta.

What Ferdinand said

And Ferdinand believes it is blasphemy to pick out his former United teammate for not pressing.

The former England defender said on Vibe with FIVE YouTube channel:

“I’ve heard some talk and the only way I can explain it, is it’s blasphemy, when I heard some people talking about Ronaldo’s the reason why Man United aren’t going to be a success.

“Ronaldo turning up at Man United, and yeah it’s great, but he’s going to be the reason why they don’t do anything.

“Listen, I’ve been seeing too much of it, don’t talk like that. Please, it’s a disgrace. Absolute disrespect.

“A player that’s done what he’s done in the game, a superstar of any generation, he’ll be one of the best players in any generation you can think about, and even again he just told people at the weekend what he’s about here… pressure’s on [and] he scores.

“To think that because he doesn’t press, because he doesn’t run as much as other people… that’s not what he’s there for.

“You play to people’s strengths sometimes, you can do that when you’ve got a superstar in your team sometimes for certain clubs.”

Ronaldo equals Drogba's record Premier League record

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo became the oldest player after Didier Drogba to record a goal and assist in the Premier League.

Chelsea legend Drogba set that record in 2014 at the age of 36 and the feat has finally been equalled by Man United striker Ronaldo.

The Red Devils star produced a five-star performance in United's 3-0 win over Tottenham at the weekend.

