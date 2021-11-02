'IGP Dampare is my friend but now I fear him' - Boxer Bukum Banku

Boxer Bukum Banku says he fears the current Inspector General of Police George Akuffo Dampare

According to the Boxer, he is friends with the law enforcer but he fears him now

Bukum Banku says the arrest of Ghana's music star Shatta Wale has stroke some fear in him

Legendary Ghanaian boxer, Braimah Kamoko, popularly known as Bukum Banku has said he is afraid of the Inspector General of Police following the arrest of Shatta Wale.

The new head of Ghana Police, George Akuffo Dampare has been labelled a no-nonsense man after a spate of disciplinary action on law breakers, including dancehall star Shatta Wale.

Bukum Banku in an interview with GTV's Breakfast Show explained he has a great deal of fear in him with the current IGP at post.

“When I heard that Shatta Wale has been arrested, I started fearing Dampare. He’s my friend but now I fear him,” he said on GTV’s Breakfast Show.

“If you say you’re crazy, he’s crazier than you. He arrested Shatta Wale, the king of music in Ghana. I’m changing my life. Dampare is a no-nonsense man.”

Shatta Wale, who has since been release, was arrested for pranking the nation with claims he has been shot.

Few days later, his friend and fellow music star, Medikal was also arrested for brandishing a gun on social media.

Although, the boxer has done nothing wrong, he is cautious of his actions because of the new Inspector General of Police.

George Akuffo Dampare was sworn in the new IGP a month ago, after serving in an acting role since July 2021.

