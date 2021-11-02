Ghana's Kamaldeen Sulemana has emerged the best dribbler in the French Ligue 1

The Stade Rennais attacker beats PSG's deadly trio Neymar, Mbappe and Messi as the most successful dribbler in the league

He is the fourth best dribbler in Europe's top five leagues

Ghanaian winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana has been rated the best dribbler in the French Ligue 1 by CIES Football Observatory.

The popular football statistics website ranked the Stade Rennais player ahead of Paris Saint Germain's trio, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jnr.

In post on Twitter, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the teen sensation is behind only Adama Traore of Wolves, Rafael Leao of AC Milan and Newcastle United's Alan Saint Maxim in Europe's top five leagues.

Kamaldeen Sulemana tops Messi, Neymar and Mbappe as the best dribbler in France. SOURCE: Twitter/ @staderennais @PSG

Source: Twitter

"At the top of the rankings in the other main major leagues are Erick de Arruda (Cearà SC) in Brazil, Rafael Leão (Milan AC) in Italy, Kamaldeen Sulemana (Stade Rennais) in France, Cody Gakpo (PSV Eindhoven) in the Netherlands, Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich) in Germany, Jordan Carrillo (Santos Laguna) in Mexico, Ivo Rodrigues (Famalicão FC) in Portugal and Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) in Spain," wrote CIES Football Observatory.

The data gathered by CIES Observatory is from the start of the season to October 26, 2021, with the Ghanaian scoring a 6.44 rating.

Adama Traore, who tops the rating in Europe's top five leagues had 11.24 followed by Rafael Leao with 7.10 and Alan Maxim with 7.02.

Kamaldeen is ahead of Neymar with 6.44 as the Brazilian comes fifth with 6.28. Kylian Mbappe is 10th with 5.33 rating.

Kamaldeen Sulemana has been in scintillating form since joined the Red and Blacks from FC Nordsjaelland during the summer transfer window.

The 19-year-old has scored five goals in 15 appearances for Stade Rennais and remain key to manage Bruno Genesio's plans this season.

Kamaldeen Sulemana is the second most in-form player in Europe

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghanaian winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana, is the second most in-form player in Europe, according to football statistic website whoscored.com.

The 19-year-old teen sensation has been in scintillating form for Stade Rennais in the French Ligue 1, outclassing players like Lionel Messi and Neymar.

In a list released by Whoscored.com on Twitter, Sulemana is the newest player in the top ten performers in Europe and just behind the red-hot Mohammed Salah.

Source: Yen.com.gh