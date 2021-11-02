Chelsea who are Premier League side on Tuesday night, November 2, defeated Malmo 1-0 in Champions League game

Hakim Ziyech scored the only goal that gave the Stamford Bridge landlords the win as they are now one step from reaching knockout

The Blues have been superb so far this season in all competitions as Thomas Tuchel and wards are hoping for a great term

Premier League giants Chelsea on Tuesday night, November 2, took a great step towards qualifying for the Champions League group stages after beating Malmo 1-0.

As the reigning champions of Europe, Chelsea knew that they have to qualify for the next stage of the Champions League and they did themselves lots of good by beating Malmo.

Playing in front of their fans, Malmo players started the match impressively looking for early goal against Chelsea, but the Blues' defense was so strong for the hosts.

Chelsea players in action in Sweden against Malmo. Photo by Darren Walsh

The first half however ended with both sides finding it difficult to score in this Champions League encounter.

Thomas Tuchel's men waited until the 56th minute before Hakim Ziyech scored the goal for Chelsea after getting great assist from Hudson-Odoi,

Azpilicueta was the next player to have an opportunity, with the Malmo keeper Johan Dahlin having to push behind his attempt on goal.

Loftus-Cheek soon saw his looping header travel narrowly wide of the post.

Ziyech was involved in the action once again for Chelsea, this time a clever piece of skill was followed by shot on target that was saved by Dahlin.

