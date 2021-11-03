Dynamo Kyiv vs Barcelona: Fati Grabs Match-Winner to Give Barca Important Win

Barcelona got their Champions League campaign back on track following their 1-0 win over Dynamo Kyiv

Ansu Fati scored the match-winner in the 70th minute to increase the Catalan giants' hopes of qualifying into the next round

La Blaugrana are now second in Group E behind Bayern Munich who have already qualified into the round of 16 after thrashing Benfica by 5-2

Barcelona have finally won their first match under caretaker manager Sergi following their slim 1-0 win over Dynamo Kyiv.

The match intense game produced few chances but it was Ansu Fati that scored the vital goal that gave his side all three points.

Ansu Fati scored the match-winner in Barcelona's first win under new manager Sergi. Photo by Chris Doyle

Summary of the game

Mykola Shaparenko's shot went agonizingly after catching the Barca defence unawares early minutes in the game.

The Spanish giants thought they won a penalty after Fati was adjudged to have been fouled inside the box but after a look at the VAR, the decision was cancelled.

The 19-year-old also had his moment in the game but he could not keep his shot down after finding some openings in Dynamo's defence.

The moment of the game came in the 70th minute as Fati score the match-winner after being left unmarked in the box.

The goal was enough to secure the Catalans' second win in the group after losing their first two matches.

Barcelona are now second in Group E after Bayern Munich were too hot to handle for Benfica as they thrashed the Portuguese side by 5-2 with Robert Lewandowski scoring a hat-trick.

La Blagurana will be playing Benfica in the next game at the Camp Nou and Sergi's men will be looking for a revenge after losing the first leg.

