Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu has been named in Alan Shearer's Premier League Team of the Week

The Southampton player is joined by Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo and Reece James of Chelsea

Salisu impressed as the Saints traveled to beat Watford at the Vicarage Road

Ghanaian defender, Mohammed Salisu has been named in Alan Shearer's English Premier League team of the week after inspiring Southampton to a 1-0 win at Watford.

The Southampton center-back was terrifically solid in the heart of defence, stopping any threat from the Hornets at the Vicarage Road.

The Premier League's official Twitter handle announced the team of the week with the Ghanaian lined up in a three man defence with Manchester United's Raphael Varane and Arsenal's Gabriel.

Mohammed Salisu joins Reece James and Ronaldo in Premier League Team of the Week.

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale was picked as goalkeeper of the week following his incredible display against Leicester City, keeping a clean sheet.

Reece James, who netted twice for Chelsea over the weekend against Newcastle United plays the right wing position with Crystal Palace's Tyrick Mitchell occupying the left-wing role.

In the middle are Declan Rice and Conor Galagher of West Ham and Crystal Palace respectively.

An the attack is spearheaded by Cristiano Ronaldo supported by Burnley's Maxwell Cornet and Leonardo Trossard of Brighton.

Southampton manager Ralph Hassenhutl was impressed with the Ghanaian and his defense partners for keeping a clean sheet against Watford.

“It was a very important win for us. We spoke about the importance of the following weeks after a tough beginning of the season and it seems that we are getting stronger, the guys are getting better, and defensively a fourth clean sheet of the season is a very positive signal for everybody," he told the club's official website.

