With Nuno Espirito Santo being dismissed by Tottenham Hotspur after a mere four months, he goes down in an unwanted Premier League stat – that of the shortest managerial stints.

The former Wolverhampton Wanderers boss was only appointed on June 30, and he was the first to admit that he was not the club’s first choice.

During his short stint, Nuno lost half of the 10 league games he oversaw, and he left with Spurs 8th on the table following an embarrassing 3-0 defeat to Manchester United.

Defeats to the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal, Crystal Palace and West Ham saw them come off with a 10-1 aggregate score against teams from London.

These days, it is no surprise when managers are dismissed after a dismal run of results as the ‘revolving door policy’ has been somewhat of a trend in the modern game.

But where exactly does Nuno rank in the dreaded list of the shortest managerial stints in the Premier League?

TUKO.co.ke takes a look at some managers whose sacking came nearly as soon as their appointments:

10 - Steve Wigley, Southampton - 107 days

8 - Claudio Ranieri, Fulham - 106 days

8 - Tony Adams, Portsmouth - 106 days

Colin Todd, Derby County - 98 days

5 - Terry Connor, Wolves - 91 days

5 - Quique Sanchez Flores, Watford - 91 days

4. Bob Bradley, Swansea City - 84 days

3. Frank de Boer, Crystal Palace - 77 days

2 - Rene Meulensteen, Fulham - 75 days

1 - Les Reed, Charlton Athletic - 41 days

Having been appointed on June 30, Nuno Espirito Santo lasted 124 days before his sacking on October 30. This places him in 11th place in the dreaded list of short-stint managers.

Perhaps the most infamous sacking to date remains that of Les Reed, who was sacked by Charlton Athletic after winning just one game from six.

The irony in his dismissal is the fact that Reed, prior to his sacking, helped write 'The Official FA Guide to Basic Team Coaching' – a book specializing on how to be a football manager.

Conte appointed Tottenham boss

Barely 24 hours after Nuno's sacking,

Conte has previously managed big clubs including Juventus, Inter Milan and Chelsea, winning titles with all of them

Through the club’s official website, Tottenham confirmed Conte has the option to extend his deal, which currently runs until the summer of 2023.

