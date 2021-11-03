A Nigerian man screamed in delight when a white man showed him the new car he got for his taxi business

When the car owner opened its door, the man said the Mercedes Benz is what many are dying to have in Nigeria

Many Instagram users who reacted to the video said that there are actually finer cars running as taxis abroad

A Nigerian man has expressed huge surprise when he saw the new vehicle a white man bought for his taxi job.

When the man told him what the car would be used for, he asked many times in disbelief. The Nigerian requested he opens the door so people can see the beautiful interior.

The man screams "for taxi?" in surprise. Photo source: @mufasatundeednut

Benz for taxi!

In a video shared by Tunde Ednut, the man condemned the situation back home where rickety vehicles are used for mass transits.

Some people who commented on the video affirmed that cars used as 'show off' in Nigeria are used for public transports abroad.

There were those who said Nigerian big boys would not like their whips being degraded in such a manner.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered close to 3,000 comments with more than 72,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

teekay_vibes_official said:

"One person new whip alert nah another person taxi."

otedola_ said:

"Go to Germany in you will see that.. those cars that we honor here are Taxis and Uber there."

craigjunior62 said:

"The car is even old, Na latest Benz them they use for some EU country for texi."

zee.809 said:

"Abeg no curse our Nigerian big boys."

herllean said:

"Woo Make him leave us abeg.....Even Corolla na achievement,,,,,,if e easy run am."

