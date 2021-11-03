Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana has been nominated for the Player of the Month Award in France

The 19-year-old Stade Rennais attacker is in contention for the best player in the month of October award

Sulemana helped Stade Rennais to an unbeaten run last month

Ghana and Stade Rennais forward, Kamaldeen Sulemana has been shortlisted for the Ligue 1 Player of the month of October award.

The 19-year-old will have to beat competition from Mohammed Ali Cho of Angers and Evann Guessand of OGC Nice.

In a post on Twitter by French Ligue 1, the nominees for the player of the month was released with fans expected to vote for their favourite.

Kamaldeen Sulemana up for French Ligue 1 Player of the Month award.

Source: Twitter

The winner will be announced on Friday, November 5, 2021 and this is the first time Sulemana has been named in the Player of the Month nominees.

The youngster has been in the team of the week four times since moving to France from FC Nordsjaelland in Denmark.

Sulemana has been outstading for Stade Rennais, playing a pivotal role as they went unbeaten in the month of October.

The Black Stars attacker started the month by providing an important assist in the 2-0 victory over giants Paris Saint Germain.

He was also on target for Stade Rennais in the 3-0 thrashing of FC Metz at the Stade Saint Symphorien.

In all competitions, the winger has netted five goals, four in the French league and one in the Europa Conference League.

The Black Stars forward has been in the news for all the right reason and recently was named the second most in form player in Europe, behind only Liverpool Mohammed Salah.

