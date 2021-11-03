Eric Bailly on Tuesday night ran to Cristiano Ronaldo after 2-2 draw against Atalanta in the Champions League and hugged him

The Ivorian was very impressed with how Cristiano Ronaldo saved the side from a defeat by netting a brace

Ronaldo has now scored nine goals for Manchester United this season and the Portuguese wants to score more

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Eric Bailly on Tuesday night, November 2, was in serious joyous momentum following Cristiano Ronaldo's late minute equalizer against Atalanta in the Champions League in which the Ivorian hugged the Portuguese.

Cristiano Ronaldo was the man of the match for Manchester United against Atalanta as the former Juventus and Real Madrid star netted a brace for the Old Trafford landlords.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United teammates in joyous mood. Photo by Giuseppe Cottini

Source: UGC

After beating Spurs in front of their fans, Manchester United were expecting a great performance from their players against Atalanta, but the Italian club opened scoring.

Who are the scorers in the Champions League tie.

Josip Ilicic scored the first goal for Atalanta in the 12th minute even though Cristiano Ronaldo restored parity before the end of the first tough in what was a tough battle.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Zapata gave Atalanta the lead again in the 56th minute, and fans of the Italian club were thinking they would win before Cristiano Ronaldo scored again at the death to give Man United a point.

According to the report on GMS and Evening News, Eric Bailly who was also impressive for Manchester United was happy with Cristiano Ronaldo's goal at the death and hugged the Portuguese for many seconds.

Ole Solskjaer compares Ronaldo with top basketball legend After brace against Atalanta

Earlier, YEN.com.gh had reported how Ole Solskjaer who is Manchester United manager compared Cristiano Ronaldo with Basketball legend Michael Jordan following his impressive performance on Tuesday night.

Cristiano Ronaldo once again proved that he is a reliable forward as his brace saved the Red Devils from a defeat against Italian side Atalanta in Champions League tie that ended 2-2.

Following their embarrassing home defeat against Liverpool in the Premier League, Manchester United stars redeemed themselves by beating Tottenham in which Cristiano Ronaldo scored.

After the win against Spurs, they traveled to Italy for their game against Atalanta and it was Ronaldo again who caused pains for the fans of the Italian side.

In the first leg match played at Old Trafford, Cristiano Ronaldo scored the winner for Manchester United in what was a perfect comeback.

Ole Solskjaer explained that Cristiano Ronaldo is an important player for Manchester United this season.

Source: Yen