Ghana defender Kwadwo Asamoah is one of the players with a lovely family

The former Inter Milan star loves to keep his family off the radar

However YEN.com.gh has spotted some beautiful lovely family photos of the football

Kwadwo Asamoah is yet to find a new club after being inactive since the end of last season, but while waiting to find a team he spends most of his time with family.

The former Black Stars player has a beautiful family, which consists his wife and three adorable kids.

YEN.com.gh through some digging spotted five lovely photos of the footballer with his family.

5 adorable photos of Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah and his family. SOURCE: Instagram/ @asamoahkwadwo

Kwadwo Asamoah is married to the beautiful Abena Asamoah, who holds an Executive MBA from the University of Ghana.

Kwadwo Asamoah and his family celebrating Christmas in Italy. The player and his wife and children are based in Italy and spent most of the festivities in the European country.

Sometimes, the ex-Juventus player loves to vacation in the United Arab Emirates with family. In one of those rare photos, the player is seen with his family in Dubai.

Asamoah has a third child, who joins his two elder sibling, who named for now has been revealed as J and J.

Kwadwo Asamoah last played for Cagliari in Italy but it is yet to be known where his next move will be despite interest from the Arab world.

Kwadwo Asamoah celebrating the Copa Italia success with his family.

