Antonio Conte is not expected to have an instant impact at Tottenham, according to Sporting Index

According to the betting firm's supercomputer, Spurs will emerge as the fourth-best team in London behind Arsenal, West Ham and Chelsea

Man City have also been backed to retain the domestic crown ahead of the Blues who currently lead the log

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A supercomputer has predicted how the Premier League table will look at the end of this season following the appointment of Antonio Conte as Tottenham Hotspur manager.

Antonio Conte is not expected to have an instant impact at Tottenham, according to Sporting Index. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Tottenham swung into action on Tuesday, November 2, to name Conte their new boss following the departure of Nuno Espirito Santo who was sacked.

Nuno was shown the door after Spurs were thrashed 3-0 by Man United last weekend.

The result left the north London club sitting eighth on the log after five wins from 10 matches.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

However, according to the betting firm Sporting Index's football experts, the arrival of the experienced Italian boss will not have an immediate impact on Tottenham, predicting the side will only manage 58 points - their lowest tally in 13 years.

Sporting Index forecasts Conte's wards will be the fourth-best team from London, with Chelsea, West Ham and Arsenal all finishing ahead of them.

In the title race, Chelsea have been given no chance of lifting the domestic crown, with the supercomputer tipping them to fall short come May 2022.

Man City have instead been backed to retain the title, with the Blues, who currently lead the log finishing a point behind them.

Liverpool have been predicted to finish third, with Man United who have been agonizingly underwhelming completing the top four slots.

The Gunners have been backed to finish fifth with 62 points, missing out on a Champions League slot once again.

Despite their recent takeover, Newcastle are set for relegation according to Sporting Index alongside Watford and Norwich.

Predicted Premier League table via (Sporting Index)

Man City points - 84

Chelsea points - 83

Liverpool points - 82

Man Utd points - 69

Arsenal points - 62

West Ham points - 60

Tottenham points - 58

Leicester points - 54

Brighton points - 51

Wolves points - 51

Everton points - 48

Crystal Palace points - 45

Brentford points - 44

Southampton points - 43

Leeds points - 43

Aston Villa points - 42

Newcastle points- 34

Watford points - 33

Norwich points - 23

Top earning EPL managers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported Antonio Conte has already in the Premier League following his arrival at Tottenham Hotspur.

Conte is understood to have been handed a lucrative 18-month contract at Tottenham, with the deal thought to be worth a staggering £15million (about KSh 2.2 billion) per year.

The wages now have him joint-second among the top-earning managers in the Premier League.

Man City's Pep Guardiola remains the highest-paid boss in the division with £20m per year.

Source: Yen.com.gh