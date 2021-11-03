Robert Lewandowski has been tipped to win the 2021 Ballon d'Or award by Rio Ferdinand and Peter Crouch

These two former Premier League stars believe that the Bayern Munich star has been impressive more than other contenders

The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Jorginho and N'Golo Kante are also among the candidates for the Ballon d'Or

Rio Ferdinand and Peter Crouch have stated clearly that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo does not deserve to win the 2021 Ballon d'Or award claiming that Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski should take it.

The fight for who will win this year's Ballon d'Or award has started with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lewandowski scoring goals in the Champions League.

Although Lionel Messi has scored three goals so far this season in the Champions League, but the Argentine is yet to net in the French League.

Robert Lewandowski in action for Bayern Munich. Photo by Nico Paetzel

Ferdinand and Peter Crouch who played in the Premier League were acting as pundits on Tuesday night, November 2, where they explained that it won't be nice for Lewandowski to miss the Ballon d'Or this year.

According to the report on Mirror, Peter Crouch disclosed that he is impressed with the number of goals Robert Lewandowski has scored so far.

Peter Crouch's comment

"I can't argue with Lionel Messi, can I? Let's be honest. But I just think if Robert Lewandowski doesn't win a Ballon d'Or in his lifetime, I think it would be a travesty.

"And I think this year, with the amount of goals he's scored, he's got 22 goals now and it's October - I didn't get 22 goals in May.''

Rio Ferdinand's comment

"In the calendar year, by the way, in the 38 games he's played he's got 50 goals. No one is near that. This is today in the game, the goals are ridiculous, he scores every type of goal - that's what I love about him.''

