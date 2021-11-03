Lionel Messi is believed to have been given away by his former Barcelona teammate Gerrard Pique before leaving Camp Nou

It is understood that the Spanish defender told Baraca Laporta that if the 34-year-old leaves the club nothing would happen

Barcelona have suffered three losses on the domestic scene this season and are currently occupying ninth place in La Liga

Lionel Messi was reportedly betrayed by former teammate Gerard Pique who claimed the Argentine would not leave the Camp Nou last summer, Sport Bible, Give Me Sport.

The saga behind Messi's departure

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner accepted to have a heavy pay-cut to help him remain at Barca before leaving to join Paris Saint-Germain.

Gerard is believed to have betrayed Lionel Messi in his quest to stay at Barcelona last summer. Photo by Chris Doyle

Reports claim Pique told President Joan Laporta that if La Blaugaram let Messi off the hook that it would not have any negative effect on the club.

Making the revelation was Lluis Mascaro, director of Spanish newspaper Sport, who told Radioestadio Noche.

"Messi knows that Pique told Laporta that if Messi left [the club] nothing [bad] would happen."

Mascaro's colleague Toni Juanmarti added:

"I do not know where or when, but surely the [number] '3' (Pique) will want to give his version [of the story]."

Barcelona's season so far

Barcelona are currently struggling this season as they are presently in ninth position in the La Liga table.

La Blaugrana recorded their second win in the Champions League in four matches against Dynamo Kyiv away from home.

Their poor form this campaign has led to the sacking of Ronaldo Koeman as boss with former defender Sergi stepping as caretaker manager.

Legendary midfielder Xavi Hernandez has been tipped to fill in the vacant managerial position at the Camp Nou next summer.

Xavi wants to sign Man United star Pogba next season

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Xavi Hernandez has reportedly put Paul Pogba among the four players he would love to sign when he becomes Barcelona manager next summer, Mirror, El Nacional.

The Barca legend is believed to have accepted to become the club's new manager after Ronald Koeman was given the boot in the past week.

And according to reports in Spain, the former midfield general has wished Pogba would be among his four major signings in the summer transfer window.

Messi reveals plans to return to Barcelona after his playing career

YEN.com.gh also reported that Lionel Messi has revealed that he will be making a return to Barcelona after his playing career is over, Mirror.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner sensationally left the Camp Nou last season to join French side Paris Saint-Germain.

And the Argentine superstar has opened up about helping the club work as their technical secretary in the future.

