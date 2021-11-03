Ghana striker Kevin Prince-Boateng has found new love after divorcing ex-wife Melissa Satta

Boateng's new girlfriend, Valentina Fradegrada is an Italian model

The couple have been sharing some intimate photos of themselves having a good time together

Ghana and Hertha Berlin star, Kevin Prince-Boateng is back to the life of romance after finding love in Italian super model Valentina Fradegrada.

The Hertha Berlin star is hooked with the glam queen with the pair sharing their romantic love life on the model's Instagram story.

Boateng and his former wife Melissa Satta went separate ways half way this year after a back and forth relationship.

K.P Boateng finds new lover, see 6 stunning photos of Italian model. SOURCE: Instagram/ @prince27 @valentinafradegrada

Source: Instagram

The German-born Ghanaian has a son with Melissa named Maddox, his second child.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

YEN.com.gh has done some digging and we found some lovely photos of the beauty queen.

Ms Valentina Fradegrada has huge following on Instagram with 2.3 million followers. He account is verified.

On her Instagram story, she shared a video of herself and Boateng with the caption, "Love you."

Kevin Prince Boateng misses his sons

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghana striker, Kevin Prince-Boateng, has sent a heartwarming message to his two sons after leaving them to return to Germany to play for Hertha Berlin.

The Hertha Berlin forward disclosed in a message on social media that he loves the two of them and misses them a lot.

In a Facebook post by the player, sighted by YEN.com.gh, Prince-Boateng shared a picture of himself and the two boys.

Source: Yen.com.gh