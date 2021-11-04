Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has backed Antonio Conte to succeed at Tottenham Hotspur

Conte, who has been out of job was recently unveiled as Spurs new boss

The Italian replaced Nuno Espirito who was sacked after barely four months in charge

Conte had earlier been tipped to take over from Solskjaer at Old Trafford

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has broken his silence following the appointment of Antonio Conte as Tottenham Hotspur boss.

Conte was announced the new Tottenham manager on Tuesday, November 2, after the sacking of Nuno Espirito Santo.

Nuno was shown the door after a string of poor results - including their 3-0 mauling by Man United last weekend.

Ole has since spoken highly of Conte after his arrival, backing the experienced manager to succeed at the north London club.

"He will bring a lot to Tottenham," the United boss said as quoted by Metro UK.

"Antonio Conte has already shown that he is a winning coach," he added.

Solskjaer's sentiments on Conte came just days after the former Chelsea boss was linked with the Man United job.

Conte was understood to be a clear frontrunner to take over from Solskjaer who has come under immense pressure in recent days.

However, United chiefs resisted the temptation to sack Solskjaer and Conte proceeded to hold talks with Spurs which led to his subsequent appointment on an 18-month deal.

Conte brings a wealth of managerial experience with him, having recently won the Serie A title with Inter Milan.

This will be his second stint in the Premier League having previously managed Chelsea who he helped win the Premier League and the FA Cup.

Ole to contact Nuno

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported Solskjaer has with Nuno Espirito after costing him his job at Spurs.

Solskjaer noted it was sad to see the axe land on Nuno barely two days after Man united stunned the north Londoners.

“It’s never nice to see good men lose their jobs and he’s been working hard. I don’t know what the situation has been so can’t say too much," Solskjaer said.

“But as a colleague you are never happy when that happens. You try to get in touch and tell them your feelings," he added.

