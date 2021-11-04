Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus played a role as Ajax reach the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League

The 21-year-old came on as a second half substitute to help his side beat German gianst Borussia Dortmund

Ajax becomes the fourth team to qualify for the next stage after four matches in the Champions League

Ghanaian midfielder, Mohammed Kudus came off the bench to help Ajax qualify for the round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League after beating Borussia Dortmund.

The 21-year-old was making his first appearance in the competition this season after making a return from injury last month.

The youngster is seen celebrating their passage to the next stage, despite two games left in the group stages.

Mohammed Kudus features as Ajax reach last 16 of UCL with victory over Dortmund. SOURCE: Twitter/ @KudusMohammedGH

The Dutch champions defeated Ajax 3-1 at the Signal Iduna Park on Wednesday night after another swashbuckling performance from the Eredivisie side.

The Germans began the game the best side after taking a first half lead through captain Marco Reus, but Ajax showed resilience in the second half following the arrival of the Ghanaian.

Captain Dusan Tadic leveled for Ajax in the 72nd minute before Sebastien Haller gave them an 83rd minute lead. Davy Klassen then sealed victory in injury time.

Ajax join Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Juventus as the only clubs to reach the last 16 after four match days.

Mohammed Kudus will be hoping to get more game time in the remaining two games of the competition as Ajax set sights on finishing top of Group C.

Kudus returned from injury a month ago and has scored a goal in four Dutch Eredivisie matches.

Mohammed Kudus dazzles in Ajax's third kit

Ghana midfielder, Mohammed Kudus, has modeled in the new Ajax third kit as the new uniform was unveiled to the club's fans on Friday, August 20, 2021.

The jersey is inspired by the club's relationship with legendary reggae musician Bob Marley.

The jersey is inspired by the club's relationship with legendary reggae musician Bob Marley.

Mohammed Kudus is seen wearing the predominantly black jersey, with the red, gold and green stripe on the shoulders.

