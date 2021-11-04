Robert Lewandowski is the fastest player to score 80 goals in the Champions League in just 100 appearances

The Bayern Munich striker netted a hat-trick in the 5-2 win over Benfica making it his fourth in the competition

The 33-year-old is currently this season's highest scorer with eight goals in four matches since the start of the campaign

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Robert Lewandowski marked his 81st Champions League goal with a hat-trick during Bayern Munich's 5-2 thrashing of Benfica at the Allianz Arena in midweek.

The three goals scored by the Polish striker put him ahead of Lionel Messi and Cristiano in terms of the number of goals scored after 100 games in the elite competition.

Robert Lewandowski is the fastest player to score 80 Champions League goals in 100 games. Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images

Source: UGC

Lewandowski incredible stats that beat Ronaldo and Messi

The Bayern striker is now the quickest player to score 80 goals in the Champions League more than two of the highest scorers, Ronaldo and Messi.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The former Borussia Dortmund striker is now third on the list of top goalscorers in the competition behind Ronaldo and Messi who have 139 and 123 goals respectively.

Lewandowski still has the edge of the two of the best footballers in more than a decade in the number of matches played.

Ronaldo has played 180 times for Man United Real Madrid and Juventus while his biggest rival Messi has 152 games under his belt with Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

Lewandowski is the current highest goalscorer in this season's competition with an impressive eight goals in four matches and Ajax star Sebastian Haller is second with seven goals.

Ronaldo and Messi are the only player who have scored more hat-tricks than Lewandowski as the Poland forward scored his fourth on matchday 4 round of matches.

The 33-year-old won the 2020 FIFA World Player of the Year award beating Ronaldo and Messi and has been nominated for the much-coveted 2021 Ballon d'Or accolade.

Bayern Munich star Gnagry adds to his collection of supercars

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Bayern Munich superstar Serge Gnabry has proved that he loves fast cars just as the way he moves on the pitch, The Sun.

The 26-year-old's latest acquisition is the swanky Porsche 911 GTS which cost a whopping £120,000 (N67m).

The former Arsenal academy graduate has now added another valuable supercar to his collection parked in his garage.

Barcelona legend Marquez tips Lewandowski to win Ballon d'Or

YEN.com.gh has also reported that Ex-Barcelona defender Rafa Marquez has backed Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski to win this year's Ballon d'Or award.

The Mexican says the Polish star has been the most consistent player across competitions so far with the Bavarians favourites to lift the Champions League.

Surprisingly, Marquez shunned Lionel Messi who also inspired his national team to their first title in decades after winning the Copa America title in the summer.

Source: Yen Newspaper