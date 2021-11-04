Manchester United will be missing the services of Frenchman Raphael Varane for the next one month

The big and experienced defender got injured while playing for Manchester United in their Champions League game against Atalanta

Ole Solskjaer and his men will be facing Manchester City in their next Premier League game which will be a tough battle

Raphael Varane who is a French defender playing for Premier League side Manchester United has been ruled out for one month after suffering a hamstring injury against Atalanta in UCL game.

The former Real Madrid star recently returned from injury in which Manchester United fans were happy to see him making a return to the Red Devils' squad.

In the Champions League 2-2 draw against Atalanta in which Cristiano Ronaldo scored brace, Raphael Varane got the injury thereby giving Ole Solskjaer selection headache ahead of derby against Manchester City.

Raphael Varane in action for Manchester United. Photo by Ash Donelon

According to the official confirmation by Manchester United, the Old Trafford landlords stated clearly that the 28-year-old defender will be missed.

Manchester United's comment

"The club confirms that Raphael sustained a hamstring injury, which is expected to keep him out of action for around a month.

"We'd like to wish Raphael all the best as he works on his recovery."

When did Raphael Varane join Manchester United?

The France international joined Manchester United before the start of the ongoing Premier League season and has made six appearances for the Red Devils so far.

Before leaving Spanish side Real Madrid, Raphael Varane played 236 games netting eight goals and also won four Champions League titles at Bernabeu.

