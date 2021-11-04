Xavi One Step Away from Becoming New Barcelona Manager, Set to Resume Work

Xavi Hernandez could be announced as Barcelona's new manager in a few hours as a deal looks to be getting over the line

Barcelona recently sacked their Dutch gaffer Ronald Koeman following poor strings of results on the domestic and continental scene

La Blaugrana are languishing in ninth position in La Liga losing four of their opening ten matches this campaign

Xavi Hernandez is just moments away from becoming Barcelona new manager after Ronald Koeman was sacked in the past week, Daily Mail.

La Blaugrana have been linked with their former captain who currently manages Qatar side Al-Sadd in the Middle East.

Xavi Hernande is close to being announced as Barcelona boss barely a week after the sacking of Ronald Koeman. Photo Owen Doyle

How far the discussion has come in landing Xavi at the Camp Nou

The Camp Nou outfit have been working tirelessly to get the deal over the line as the club have sent a delegation to conclude arrangement for the World Cup winner.

According to Spanish news media outlet Marca, Xavi is just hours away from becoming the new boss at the Catalan club.

It is understood that Qatari side Al-Sadd are holding on to their Spanish gaffer who has won many trophies in his short spell at the club.

Al-Sadd released a statement on the situation recently:

"The position of the club is clear from the beginning: we are committed to keeping our coach Xavi with us and we cannot allow him to leave at this delicate time of the season."

On the other hand, it is now looking likely that Xavi is considering rejoining his former club as he nears signing a deal with Barca.

Xavi said:

"I've been talking to Barca for days, it's done.

"But now it depends on the conversations between clubs, they need to reach an agreement. Barca is coming to talk, we are all eager and excited. We'll see if it ends up being done.

"I really want to go home. I hope it happens. I have a contract and now the clubs have to negotiate. They already know my position."

