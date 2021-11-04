Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac has invited teenager Felix Afena-Gyan for the World Cup qualifiers

The 18-year-old AS Roma star could make his debut in the games against Ethiopia and South Africa

Ghana is hoping to finish top of the group to secure qualification to the play-offs

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Black Stars coach, Milovan Rajevac has named a 28-man squad for the games against Ethiopia and South Africa next week in the World Cup qualifiers.

The Serbian gaffer handed call-ups to youngsters Edmund Addo of Sherrif Tiraspol and AS Roma's 18-year-old forward, Felix Afena Gyan.

At a press conference in Accra, Milovan Rajevac announced his squad for the matches on November 11 and November 14.

Afena-Gyan handed Black Stars invite as Milovan Rajevac names squad for Ethiopia and SA games. SOURCE: Twitter/ @Team_GhanaMen

Source: Twitter

A statement on the FA's website read: "Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac has named teenager Felix Afena Gyan in his 28-man squad for this month’s World Cup Qatar 2022 Group G qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

"The 18-year old who made his senior debut for AS Roma against Cagliari last month has been handed his maiden call up by the Serbian trainer. He is joined by Sheriff Tiraspol midfielder Edmund Addo who has been impressive in the on-going UEFA Champions League and the Moldovan League."

Ghana is chasing of one the tickets to Qatar 2022 and will need to win both games to earn a place in the play-offs.

The Black Stars will fly to South Africa to play Ethiopia on November 11, 2021, after CAF changed the venue for the penultimate clash.

Ghana will then host South Africa in the final game of the group on November 14, 2021, at the Cape Coast stadium.

Milovan Rajevac names squad to face Ethiopia and South Africa on Thursday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, head coach of the senior national team, the Black Stars, Milovan Rajevac will name his team for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa today.

The Serbian trainer is expected to name a final squad for the games on November 11 and November 14 at the Ghana Football Association this afternoon.

The Ghana Football Association confirmed the coach's decision to name his squad on Thursday, November 4, 2021 on their official website.

Source: Yen