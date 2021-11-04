Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac has named two new players in his squad

AS Roma teenager Felix Afena-Gyan and Edmund Addo have been included in the squad for the games against Ethiopia and South Africa

Ghana needs maximum points to advance from Group G

Head coach of the Black Stars Milovan Rajevac has invited two new players in his squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa.

The Serbian tactician handed call ups to teen sensation Felix Afena Gyan and Moldova-based Edmund Addo.

In the squad released on Thursday on the official website of the Ghana Football Association, YEN.com.gh spotted the two new additions to the team.

Gyan and Addo: Meet the two new players invited by Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac. SOURCE: Twitter/ @ASRomaEN @ArthurLegacy

Felix Afena-Gyan

The 18-year-old has made two senior appearances for AS Roma in Italy. His performances has made him a darling boy for Jose Mourinho.

Afena-Gyan, according to Jose Mourinho has special qualities of identifying space and making the best runs.

His has shown this a lot in the Primaveira league, where he has scored six goals in five appearances.

Milovan Rajevac is hoping to fix the striking potency of his team by giving the teen sensation his chance.

Edmund Addo

A much more experienced player as compared to Afena-Gyan, having played in Slovakia and now Moldova. The Sherrif Tiraspol midfielder has raised some eyebrows with his performances in the UEFA Champions League.

Addo has played all game in this season's European competition and is one of the key players for the club.

He netted his first goal for the club in the 6-0 thrashing of Saxan in the Moldova Cup. The 21-year-old has made 19 appearances in all competitions for Tiraspol.

Jose Mourinho praises Ghanaian teen Felix Afena-Gyan '

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, AS Roma manager, Jose Mourinho, has extoled the qualities of Ghanaian teen sensation Felix Afena Gyan after making two senior appearances for the club.

The 18-year-old made his debut for the Italian giants a week ago, when he came on as a second half substitute in the 2-1 win over Cagliari.

Ahead of tonight, UEFA Europa Conference League game against Bodo Glimt, the Portuguese gaffer expressed disappointment in not having the youngster for the match.

