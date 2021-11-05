Cristiano Ronaldo could be settling in the UK as reports claim the Portuguese superstar is planning to stay in Manchester permanently

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is already making investments in the UK as he is already funding a hotel project

The 36-year-old who already has four children is expecting another twins with his partner Georgina Rodriguez

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly considering making the City of Manchester his permanent home when he retires from football.

The Portuguese sensation and partner Georgina Rodriguez are expecting twins as they took to social media to make the announcement.

Cristiano who already has four children is making plans to the future and a source stated that the player loves the north west and will likely stay in England.

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly planning to permanently stay in Manchester. Photo: Marcio Machado

A source told SunSport:

“Cristiano has lived all over the world, but England has always held a special place in his heart.

"He loves the north west and is looking to find a permanent base which he can call home after he retires from the game.”

It was gathered that Ronaldo is also looking to making a number of investments in England as he is already funding a hotel project which is being built in Manchester.

The source added:

“Cristiano still believes he has at least two or three more years left playing, but he always has one eye on the future.”

Ronaldo and partner expecting twins

Ronaldo and stunning partner Georgina, 27, showed off ultrasound pics of the unborn tots last week.

The 36-year old made the revelation on his social media where he shared a cute snap of himself and Georgina holding their baby scans.

It has since been revealed that Georgina, 27, is three months pregnant with the twins. Cristiano already has four children including 11-year old Cristiano Jnr whom he had with his ex-partner.

He was blessed with twins Eva and Matteo, who were birthed via a surrogate while his three-year-old Alana Martina, was birthed by Georgina.

In 2017, Ronaldo admitted in an interview that he saw himself as a father of many children in the future.

