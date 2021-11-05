Ghana defender Daniel Amartey scored his first goal of the season for Leicester City

Ghana defender, Daniel Amartey scored his first goal of the season for Leicester City in the 1-1 draw against Spartak Moscow in the Europa League.

The center-back's second half goal leveled the scores for the Foxes in a dramatic encounter at the King Power Stadium.

In photos posted on Twitter by the club, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the 26-year-old is seen celebrating the equalizer against the Russian club.

Daniel Amartey scores to earn Leicester City draw in Europa League. SOURCE: Twitter/ @LCFC

Source: Twitter

In a highly entertaining first half, both sides created chances but failed to take advantage.

However, the visitors broke the deadlock six minute after the break, when former Chelsea winger Victor Moses connected to a Mikhail Ignatov pass.

Six minutes later, Leicester leveled through Daniel Amartey, who met an exquisite pass from Ayoze Perez.

The Foxes began to create more chances as the clock ticked, but could not just add to their tally.

Leicester City manager Brendan Rogers was pleased with the performance of Amartey and his teammates despite the disappointing result.

"I was pleased with the performance," Rodgers told LCFC TV. "I thought we played well. We had a moment in the second half where we didn’t track the runs into the box and we got punished for it. It’s happened to us before, at the weekend, so it’s something we need to look at. We spoke about it.

"It’s the dirty side of the game you’ve got to do. You’ve got to sprint when the ball’s gone past you. We didn’t go that well enough and the gap opened up. Other than that, we created opportunities, playing against a team that’s really deep in the pitch, and I thought we managed that part of it really well."

