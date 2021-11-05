Football fans around the world, except one, congratulated Joseph Paintsil for his UEFA Europa league performance on Twitter, says the performance "spoiled his bet"

West Ham suffered the wrath of Ghanaian winger, Joseph Paintsil, in their UEFA Europa League game away at Racing Genk on Thursday

Joseph Paintsil got the first of four goals in the thrilling 2nd leg encounter at the Luminus Arena, Genk, Belgium

Paintsil's 4th minute goal was the first goal conceded by David Moyes's Hammers in the competition

Ghana's Joseph Paintsil was congratulated by many football fans around the world except one for his outstanding showing against West Ham in the Europa League on Thursday night.

The Ghanaian fan under a Paintsil tweet sharing his feelings after the game, spotted by YEN.com.gh, blamed the slippery winger for "spoiling his bet" with his stellar outing for Genk.

Mr Abdul Ganiu, with the twitter handle @El_ganiu tweeted under the comment;

"You spoiled my bet (two red pouting face emojis)"

Ganiu however, beneath the blame, applauded Paintsil for being "fantastic".

"Anyway you were fantastic today (clapping hands emoji)"

Mr Ganiu's reaction though was the only somewhat negative sighted by YEN.com.gh

The K.R.C Genk winger opened the score in as early as the 4th minute for Genk on the night.

The goal, was the first the Hammers conceded in the UEFA Europa League this season after keeping clean sheets in their 3 previous games.

Joseph Paintsil has been in scintillating form for Racing Genk

The quick dribbler was a nightmare for West Ham for all the time he was on the pitch (93 minutes, then subbed) English premier league side, West Ham.

Joseph Paintsil has scored three goals in his last four starts for Genk in the UEFA Europa League now.

No player has scored more than Paintsil's three goals for Genk since making his first appearance for the Belgian club in the competition in September 2018.

Joseph Paintsil after the game in an a post game press conference with UEFA noted that though he was thrilled with getting his name on the scoresheet, he was disappointed his side were not able to bag all 3 points.

"I am happy with my goal but really disappointed to not get the three points, especially for our fans who were brilliant tonight.

We showed some good things but in the second half we struggled."

Paintsil's form dates back to before the season started

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Maxwell Woledzi, Joseph Paintsil and Abass Issah were all on the score sheet as their clubs intensify preparations ahead of the upcoming season.

Joseph Painstil came off the bench to score KRC Genk's only goal in the 1-1 draw against in the game against FC Groningen in a pre-season friendly.

Source: Yen.com.gh