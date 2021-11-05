Ghanaian forward Majeed Waris has received an honorary degree from a UK University

The Strasbourg attacker traveled to England to take the award

Waris is one of the few players that have been able to combine education with football

Ghana and Strasbourg forward, Abdul Majeed Waris, has received an honorary degree from the Hartpury College in the United Kingdom.

The French-based forward was awarded the degree for his role in sports and his ability to combine education and football.

In photos posted on Twitter by the football, he expressed delight in his latest achievement and thanked the Right to Dream Academy for giving him the opportunity.

Ghana forward Majeed Waris receives degree from a UK University. SOURCE: Twitter/ @warisgh10

"Am honoured to receive the sports honorary degree Award in Hartpury college (UK) yesterday. Want to say a big thanks to RTD and Hartpury college for their continuous support and also to my family, friends and team mate, Hartpury college and the Right to Dream Academy," he wrote on Twitter.

Abdul Majeed Waris began his football education at the famous Right to Dream Academy in Akosombo, before leaving Ghana to the UK to continue his studies at Hartpury college wile playing football.

In 2010, he moved to Sweden to sign his first professional deal with BK Hacken, where he scored 26 goals in 55 appearances earning him a move to Spartak Moscow.

Waris played a key role as Ghana qualified for the FIFA 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

After the tournament, he moved to France to play for Valenciennes before moving to Turkey to play for Trabzonspor.

He has also featured for Lorient, Porto and Nantes and these days, he features for Racing Strasbourg.

Waris has played 31 times for Ghana and has scored 4 times for the West African nation.

